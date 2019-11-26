Jackery’s Explorer 500 Power Station is down to a new low at $424 (Save $75)

Jackery Inc. via Amazon offers its Portable Power Station Explorer 500 for $424.15 shipped when code ZWBKIDPN has been applied at checkout. Usually selling for $499, today’s offer saves you $75, is still one of the first few discounts we’ve seen, and marks a new all-time low. Featuring a 518 watt-hour lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports a 500W pure sine wave AC outlet, three 2.4A USB inputs, and a DC car port. Perfect for bringing on upcoming camping trips or to the next football tailgate, Jackery’s Explorer 500 will keep everything from smartphones to appliances and more running. It can even be refueled by a solar panel while out and about. With over 165 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.6/5 star rating. More details below.

Don’t need as beefy of a mobile power setup? Consider grabbing Jackery’s Explorer 240 Power Station instead. Going this route notably drops the price down to $250, while also cutting power output to 200W. There’s a similar array of ports to leverage though, like the same pure sine wave AC outlet. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Those looking for a smartphone-centric portable power option will definitely want to swing by our Smartphone Accessories guide. We notably spotted the Goal Zero Sherpa 100PD Power Bank at $136 yesterday, which is 20% off its going rate and a match of the Amazon low.

Explorer 500 Portable Power Station features:

Jackery Explorer 500 is a 518Wh lithium Portable Power Station. It is one of the lightest and most portable rechargeable lithium battery generators on the market. Lithium battery power: 518Wh/144,400mAh battery capacity, 500W Rated Power and 1000W Surge Power from the pure-sine wave AC port.

