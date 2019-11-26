Save 30% on a 76-in-1 precision screwdriver set + be ready for holiday repairs

ORIA Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 76-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit for $19.59 Prime shipped when the code HA11JIAYOUA is used at checkout. This is down around 30% from its regular rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked historically. If you’re the family technology person, then this holiday season is bound to be filled with questions for you. Be prepared to fix just about anything with this kit, that includes 56 different precision bits, pry tools, tweezers, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

The AmazonBasics Smartphone Repair Kit offers a smaller setup for less. It’s around $12.50 Prime shipped and gives you a more compact kit with a few screwdriver tips along with a SIM removal tool, two pry bars, and more.

Or, if you just want the screwdrivers, ORIA’s 60-in-1 kit is $14.50 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. While it doesn’t include pry tools or the like, it does include a vast majority of the bits you can use to fix various projects.

ORIA 76-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit features:

Package included 76 in 1 magnetic screwdriver set, update 2 bits for iPhone 7, utility knife, Anti-Static Wrist Strap, Anti Static tweezers, SIM card ejector pin and LCD Suction Cup, Triangle plectrum, plastic spudgers, metal spudger, stainless steel Ruler.

