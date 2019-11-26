Access your Mac from anywhere with these Screens Black Friday deals from $13

Well, it has been an eventful day for app price drops, but we aren’t done just yet. Edovia, makers of the popular Screens apps have now launched a Black Friday sale. Screens allows users to access their Mac (or Windows/Linux) system from anywhere in the world. You can pull up spreadsheets, perform software updates or help grandma with some tech support no matter where you are. And there’s even a Curtain Mode that obscures the remote display in case you don’t want anyone seeing what you’re doing on it. All you need to do is install the free Screens Connect tool on the remote system and you’re good to go (although it is a slightly different process for PC/Linux systems). Head below for more details on the Black Friday price drops.

Screens 4 for Mac is now $19.99, down from the usual $30 and the regularly $20 Screens iOS version is marked down to $12.99. Both versions are matching the lowest prices we have tracked in years and carry 4+ star ratings.

We have seen an impressive collection of Black Friday app deals now. From Readdle’s PDF Expert and Affinity Photo to Parallels, Pixelmator and more, now’s the time to fill out your app library. We are also tracking loads of notable iOS game deals including Civilization Revolution, Iron Marines, R.B.I. Baseball 19, FINAL FANTASY IX, TheoTown, NBA 2K20, Transistor, and more.

iOS Universal: Screens: $12 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Screens 4: $20 (Reg. $30)

Screens:

Screens lets you connect back to your Mac, Windows or Linux PC and control it from the comfort of your living room, the corner coffee shop or anywhere in the world. Work on that spreadsheet you left at home, perform software updates on your server ten thousand miles away, help your dad configure his computer in your hometown

