The Readdle Black Friday sale is now live offering up to 50% off a series of popular apps. This year’s sale is coming in the form of a special Black Friday iOS bundle and a straight 40% price drop on its PDF Expert app for Mac. The special Black Friday Bundle by Readdle features 4 apps: Calendars, Scanner Pro, Printer Pro and PDF Converter and is now on sale for $11.99. Purchasing all 4 apps individually (or the bundle at regular price) would cost you $25. Today’s special holiday bundle is 50% in savings and a perfect opportunity to kit out your mobile productivity suite. These apps combined carry a 4+ star rating from an impressive 200,000+ users. Head below for even more app deals from Readdle.

Readdle Black Friday Sale

The Readdle Black Friday sale also includes PDF Expert 2 for Mac. Thousands have left this one with a 4+ star rating and we are seeing a solid 40% price drop today. Regularly $80, you can now download it from the Mac App Store at $50, down from the usual $80. Today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked since summer 2018. This “award-winning” software is designed to be your all-in-one PDF tool whether you’re editing or just annotating a document for a colleague. PDF Expert also has “top-notch support for your Mac’s system-wide share sheet and other apps. If an app accepts PDFs, PDF Expert can get it there.”

Just keep in mind, that third-parties are also collecting this app and more into special bundles for around the same price as today’s single app offer. If you’re ok with purchasing these apps outside of the Mac App Store, your best bet is right here instead.

We also have huge Thanksgiving price drops live on Parallels, Affinity Photo, Pixelmator Pro and many more right here. Be sure to swing by our Black Friday 2019 deals hub for more and grab this discounted App Store gift card to get even deeper deals.

Mac: PDF Expert 2: $50 (Reg. $80)

iOS Universal: Readdle Black Friday Bundle: $12 (Reg. $25)

PDF Expert:

Fast, robust and beautiful PDF editor for your Mac, iPhone and iPad. You don’t work in a bubble, and neither does PDF Expert. When it’s time to send documents to clients, coworkers, and everyone in between, PDF Expert has top-notch support for your Mac’s system-wide share sheet and other apps. If an app accepts PDFs, PDF Expert can get it there.

