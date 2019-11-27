Save up to $300 on CarPlay and Android Auto receivers with deals from $200

- Nov. 27th 2019 1:06 pm ET

0

Today we’re seeing a batch of CarPlay receiver deals ahead of Black Friday headlined by the Sony XAV-AX3000 7-inch CarPlay + Android Auto Receiver for $279.98 shipped at Best Buy’s official eBay storefront. Also available at Best Buy. Typically selling for $400, today’s offer saves you 30%, beats our previous mention by $60, and marks a new all-time low. Featuring a seven-inch touchscreen display, Sony’s CarPlay and Android Auto receiver is a must-have upgrade to your ride. It notably makes keeping an eye on directions, music playback and more a breeze while commuting. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 165 customers. Head below for additional CarPlay and Android Auto receiver deals from $200.

Other CarPlay Black Friday deals include:

Aside from the one wireless option in the list above, you’ll need a Lighting cable to take advantage of the CarPlay functionality. So with your savings, be sure to complete your new on-the-road setup and grab a highly-rated Anker MFi Lightning Cable.

Don’t forget that we’re still seeing Pioneer’s wireless 7-inch CarPlay Receiver at a new low of $500. Or for those looking for another way to upgrade their ride, check out these price cuts on iOttie One Touch 4 car mounts, including its Qi charging model at $35 and more from $20.

Sony XAV-AX3000 7-inch CarPlay Receiver features:

Upgrade your vehicle’s sound system with this Sony stereo receiver. It supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto systems for seamless smartphone integration, and the 7-inch touch screen lets you adjust audio options and navigation settings through an intuitive user interface. This Sony stereo receiver has built-in Bluetooth for taking calls hands-free.

