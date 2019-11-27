Gift the Chemical Guys Microfiber Wash Mitt for $4 Prime shipped (40% off)

Amazon is now offering the Chemical Guys Chenille Microfiber Premium Scratch-Free Wash Mitt (MIC_493) for $4.04. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save to redeem the special price and remember to cancel it manually afterwards if you don’t want wash mitts coming to the door every month. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $7, this is about $0.50 below our previous mention and one of the lowest totals we have tracked. It is currently on sale for $4.75 at Walmart. This microfiber wash mitt is designed to leave your car (or anything else you might clean with it) scratch and streak-free. It is 100% machine washable so you easily clean it off and use it over and over again. It is a number one best-seller on Amazon and carries a 4+ star rating from thousands. More details below.

When it comes to wash mitts of this nature, you’ll be hard-pressed to find one for less with solid reviews. While there are some options at $4, for just a few cents less, it is likely smarter to go with the tried and tested Chemical Guys option. The GoodYear Chenille Wash Mitt 2-pack goes for $6 (or $3 each) but again, they don’t come with as strong a recommendation from Amazon reviewers as today’s lead deal.

Speaking of deals for your ride, the Anker Black Friday sale has some great deals on its popular ROAV dash cams and you’ll find even more at 40% off right here. Be sure to swing by our Black Friday 2019 deals hub for the rest of the early price drops.

Chemical Guys Chenille Microfiber Wash Mitt:

PREMIUM SCRATCH FREE CAR WASH MITT : Keep your car clean without scratching it with this super soft microfiber car wash mitt

EXTRA PLUSH & ABSORBENT : You wouldn’t wash your body with porcupine right, so don’t do it to your car either. This wash mitt is super soft, and holds water and soap, so your wash is easier and faster

DOUBLE STITCHED ELASTIC CUFF : Tight fitting cuff keeps the mitt on your hand, not on the ground or the bottom of your bucket

