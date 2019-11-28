Amazon Black Friday toy sale from $4: Play-Doh, Tonka, Hape, LeapFrog, more

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Gold Box sales, Amazon is offering up to 40% off preschool toys. Deals are starting from under $4 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. There is a wide selection of highly-rated options from Tonka, Hape, Paw Patrol, Play-Doh, LeapFrog and many more. We are seeing a series of Amazon all-time lows here making this a perfect time to scratch some gifts off your list. Head below for our top picks from the sale.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
Top Picks from the Sale:
- Tonka Steel Trencher Vehicle $8 (Reg. $14)
- Paw Patrol Zuma’s Hovercraft $5 (Reg. $10)
- LeapFrog RockIt Twist Learning Game $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Play-Doh Noodle Makin Mania Set $9 (Reg. $14+)
- Hot Diggity Dance & Play Mickey $23.50 (Reg. $40)
- Tonka Steel Excavator FFP $25 (Reg. $38)
- And many more…
If you have some bigger kids to buy gifts for this season, you’ll definitely want to swing by our Black Friday LEGO roundup. It carries a massive selection of deals starting from just $6 Prime shipped right here.
Play-Doh Noodle Makin Mania Set:
- Play-Doh play lets kids take the lid off their imaginations and explore their creativity
- Can packs and basic tool sets offer all kinds of open-ended play
- Playsets come in many different themes and offer lots of creative role play
- Simply choose a disc to change the shape
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!