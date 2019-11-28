Amazon Black Friday toy sale from $4: Play-Doh, Tonka, Hape, LeapFrog, more

- Nov. 28th 2019 3:40 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Gold Box sales, Amazon is offering up to 40% off preschool toys. Deals are starting from under $4 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. There is a wide selection of highly-rated options from Tonka, Hape, Paw Patrol, Play-Doh, LeapFrog and many more. We are seeing a series of Amazon all-time lows here making this a perfect time to scratch some gifts off your list. Head below for our top picks from the sale.

Top Picks from the Sale:

If you have some bigger kids to buy gifts for this season, you’ll definitely want to swing by our Black Friday LEGO roundup. It carries a massive selection of deals starting from just $6 Prime shipped right here.

Play-Doh Noodle Makin Mania Set:

  • Play-Doh play lets kids take the lid off their imaginations and explore their creativity
  • Can packs and basic tool sets offer all kinds of open-ended play
  • Playsets come in many different themes and offer lots of creative role play
  • Simply choose a disc to change the shape

