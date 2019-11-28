JOBY’s Gorillapod 3K Pro Kit Tripod hits new Amazon low: $120 (20% off), more

Amazon is currently offering the JOBY Gorillapod 3K Pro Kit Tripod for $120.22 shipped. Usually selling for $150, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, beats the previous price drop by $10, and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. Comprised of professional-grade machined aluminum, JOBY’s tripod features flexible legs that allow you to mount your smartphone, GoPro, or even a full DSLR camera just about anywhere. It can support devices weighing up to 6.6-pounds and thanks to rubberized foot grip, it’s a capable option for handling nearly all of the perils of field photography. With over 2,500 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.2/5 star rating. You can also learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the JOBY Gorillapod 1K Kit Tripod for $29 shipped. You’d normally pay $36, with today’s price cut marking the best we’ve seen in nearly six months. Much like the featured deal, the Gorillapod 1K Kit sports flexible legs that help position your camera in a variety of places. This model ditches the machined aluminum build quality though, for more affordable TPE plastic joints that’ll definitely do the job for more casual photographers or those on a tighter budget. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 640 customers.

JOBY Gorillapod 3K Pro Kit Tripod features:

Professional-grade machined aluminum flexible tripod for premium mirrorless cameras.Our latest design Gorilla Pod tripod with ball head capable of holding 3kg of camera or accessories.The serious Gorilla Pod for premium mirrorless camera users. This brand new design featuring CNC machined sockets and Arca Swiss compatible ball head sets a new standard for content creators using the latest hardware and techniques.

