Save $50 on Oculus VR Headsets at new all-time lows: Go at $199 or Rift S $349

- Nov. 28th 2019 1:44 am ET

0

Walmart currently offers the Oculus Go Standalone Virtual Reality Headset 64GB version for $199 shipped. Usually selling for $249, like you’ll find at Amazon right now, today’s offer is $10 under previous mentions and a new low. Immerse yourself in a bevy of games, movies, live sporting events and other 3D experiences with the Oculus Go. This standalone virtual reality headset doesn’t require any additional hardware and features a 2560×1440 display with 538ppi. It’s a great option for getting started with virtual reality without much overhead. There’s even a bundled controller. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 1,690 customers. More below.

We’re also seeing the Oculus Rift S PC-Powered VR Gaming Headset on sale for $349 at Walmart. That’s good for a $50 discount from the going rate, is $45 under the lowest offer we’ve seen prior, and the first notable price cut so far. This headset delivers a full-fledged virtual reality experience that pairs with a PC for immersive gameplay and more. Rated 3.8/5 stars from 980 customers.

Don’t forget that Samsung’s Odyssey+ Mixed Reality Headset is still on sale for $229, which is 55% off the going rate and a new all-time low.

Oculus Go features:

Oculus Go is the easiest way to jump into virtual reality. For the first time, Oculus brings you a truly standalone VR headset—with no additional devices required while in VR. Oculus Go is portable, comfortable, and easy to use. Just put it on, switch it on, and watch a movie on a 180″ screen, catch a concert from the first row, play a game, or hang out with friends.

