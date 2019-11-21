Samsung’s Odyssey+ Mixed Reality Headset has received a 50% discount to $249

Microsoft’s official eBay store offers the Samsung Hmd Odyssey+ Windows Mixed Reality Headset Bundle for $249 shipped. Typically selling for $499, like you’ll find at Amazon, B&H, and Newegg, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount, is $30 under our previous mention, and a new all-time low. This matched the expected Black Friday pricing. Samsung’s Hmd Odyssey+ headset comes bundled with two motion-activated controllers. It immerses you in mixed reality experiences by pairing with a PC. Notable specs include built-in AKG headphones with 360-degree spatial sound and a high-resolution AMOLED display. Plus, it improves on the previous generation version with Anti-Screen Door Effect technology and 1,233 ppi displays. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 170 customers.

Those who may not have a capable PC or are devoted Mac users will want to look towards the Oculus Go instead. This standalone VR headset will only run you $199. It only includes a single, less capable controller, but allows you to experience virtual reality without any additional overhead.

If you’re looking to upgrade your conventional gaming setup, consider saving $80 on this ASUS 27-inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor at $320. And for all of the best PC gaming deals expected to land throughout Thanksgiving week, be sure to swing by our in-depth guide.

Samsung Hmd Odyssey+ Headset features:

The Odyssey+ improves on its predecessor with Samsung’s Anti-Screen Door Effect technology. The Screen Door Effect (SDE) is a widely known issue for VR headsets, but Samsung solves it by applying a grid that diffuses light coming from each pixel and replicating the picture to areas around the pixel. This makes the spaces between pixels less visible. This provides a perceived 1233 ppi, which is doubled that of its predecessor.

