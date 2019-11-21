Samsung’s Odyssey+ Mixed Reality Headset has received a 50% discount to $249

- Nov. 21st 2019 2:11 pm ET

0

Microsoft’s official eBay store offers the Samsung Hmd Odyssey+ Windows Mixed Reality Headset Bundle for $249 shipped. Typically selling for $499, like you’ll find at Amazon, B&H, and Newegg, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount, is $30 under our previous mention, and a new all-time low. This matched the expected Black Friday pricingSamsung’s Hmd Odyssey+ headset comes bundled with two motion-activated controllers. It immerses you in mixed reality experiences by pairing with a PC. Notable specs include built-in AKG headphones with 360-degree spatial sound and a high-resolution AMOLED display. Plus, it improves on the previous generation version with Anti-Screen Door Effect technology and 1,233 ppi displays. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 170 customers. 

Those who may not have a capable PC or are devoted Mac users will want to look towards the Oculus Go instead. This standalone VR headset will only run you $199. It only includes a single, less capable controller, but allows you to experience virtual reality without any additional overhead.

If you’re looking to upgrade your conventional gaming setup, consider saving $80 on this ASUS 27-inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor at $320. And for all of the best PC gaming deals expected to land throughout Thanksgiving week, be sure to swing by our in-depth guide.

Samsung Hmd Odyssey+ Headset features:

The Odyssey+ improves on its predecessor with Samsung’s Anti-Screen Door Effect technology. The Screen Door Effect (SDE) is a widely known issue for VR headsets, but Samsung solves it by applying a grid that diffuses light coming from each pixel and replicating the picture to areas around the pixel. This makes the spaces between pixels less visible. This provides a perceived 1233 ppi, which is doubled that of its predecessor.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go