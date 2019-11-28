Polaroid’s Originals OneStep 2 VF Instant Camera is at an Amazon low of $75

Amazon is offering the Polaroid Originals OneStep 2 VF Instant Camera for $74.99 shipped. Also at B&H. This is down 25% from its regular rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering a classic design with modern features, this camera prints your photos instantly and on-the-spot. There’s 60-day battery life, a self-timer function, and built-in flash here to give you 21st-century function. Reviews are mixed at Amazon but it received a 4.4/5 star rating at Best Buy. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Use some of your savings to pick up extra film at Amazon. You can nab an extra pack for $14 Prime shipped, making sure you always have plenty of film to capture life around you.

OneStep2 VF Instant Film Camera features:

Take pictures with this OneStep i-Type summer blue camera. The battery lasts up to 60 days, saving you from having to replace them frequently, and the high-quality lens lets you zoom in on subjects. This OneStep i-Type summer blue camera features an intuitive design for ease of use and prints photos on the spot for added convenience.

