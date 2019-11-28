Razer’s Blade Stealth 13 is at a new low of $899 (Reg. $1,100+), more from $19

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a number of computers and accessories on sale from $19 Prime shipped. Our favorite is the Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook at $899, which is down from its $1,100 going rate and $1,400 list price, marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Offering up 256GB of speedy storage and 8GB of RAM, this laptop is perfect for on-the-go work. It has a Thunderbolt 3 port so you can easily expand its capabilities through add-ons like Razer’s Core X, which offers more graphics processing power. Rated 3.7/5 stars and you can check out our hands-on review for more info. Head below for more of our top picks or swing by Amazon’s landing page to view the entire sale.

Nomad Base Station

Other top picks:

Don’t forget about Amazon’s PC gaming Gold Box that has keyboards, headsets, mice and more from just $8. Also, be sure to give SanDisk’s Gold Box a look which has new all-time lows from $16.

Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook features:

PERFORMANCE FOR PRODUCTIVITY: Quad core 8th Gen Intel Core i7 8565U Processor at 1.8 GHz / up to 4.6 GHz (Base/Turbo) and 8GB dual channel memory

DESIGNED FOR MOBILITY: Up to 13hrs long battery life Ultra thin, light and incredibly durable with a CNC unibody aluminum frame

THIN BEZEL FULL HD DISPLAY: Visually stunning matte Full HD screen with 100 percent sRGB color saturation for work and entertainment

POWER BY RAZER CHROMA: Keyboard featuring single zone RGB lighting with 16.8 million color options, and a precision glass touchpad

COMPLETE CONNECTIVITY: Includes Thunderbolt 3, USB C, USB A, Wireless AC, Windows Hello infrared camera, and dual array mics

