Razer’s Blade Stealth 13 is at a new low of $899 (Reg. $1,100+), more from $19

- Nov. 28th 2019 3:32 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a number of computers and accessories on sale from $19 Prime shipped. Our favorite is the Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook at $899, which is down from its $1,100 going rate and $1,400 list price, marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Offering up 256GB of speedy storage and 8GB of RAM, this laptop is perfect for on-the-go work. It has a Thunderbolt 3 port so you can easily expand its capabilities through add-ons like Razer’s Core X, which offers more graphics processing power. Rated 3.7/5 stars and you can check out our hands-on review for more info. Head below for more of our top picks or swing by Amazon’s landing page to view the entire sale.

Don’t forget about Amazon’s PC gaming Gold Box that has keyboards, headsets, mice and more from just $8. Also, be sure to give SanDisk’s Gold Box a look which has new all-time lows from $16.

Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook features:

  • PERFORMANCE FOR PRODUCTIVITY: Quad core 8th Gen Intel Core i7 8565U Processor at 1.8 GHz / up to 4.6 GHz (Base/Turbo) and 8GB dual channel memory
  • DESIGNED FOR MOBILITY: Up to 13hrs long battery life Ultra thin, light and incredibly durable with a CNC unibody aluminum frame
  • THIN BEZEL FULL HD DISPLAY: Visually stunning matte Full HD screen with 100 percent sRGB color saturation for work and entertainment
  • POWER BY RAZER CHROMA: Keyboard featuring single zone RGB lighting with 16.8 million color options, and a precision glass touchpad
  • COMPLETE CONNECTIVITY: Includes Thunderbolt 3, USB C, USB A, Wireless AC, Windows Hello infrared camera, and dual array mics

