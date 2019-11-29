Contigo travel mugs now starting from $7.50 Prime shipped for Black Friday

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering a series of notable deals on the popular Contigo tumblers and travel mugs. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout fro the sale is the Contigo SnapSeal Byron Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug (16 oz, Gunmetal) for $7.79. Regularly $12+, this is the best price we have tracked on Amazon in well over a year and the best we can find. Features include a stainless steel build and leak-proof lid with an easy one-handed use design. Its vacuum-insulation can keep your beverages hot for 6 hours or cold for up to 12. Rated 4+ stars from over 13,000 Amazon customers. Head below fro more details.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Contigo sale for more options. Prices vary by style and color but you will some options for slightly less like this Dark Plum model for $7.50.

You’ll find more options in our Home Goods Guide and all of the best Black Friday 2019 deals can be found right here.

Contigo SnapSeal Byron :

Snap Seal lid features a 1 piece leak proof lid. Do not use cleaners containing Chlorine, bleaches, abrasives and/or other harsh chemicals

Easy, one handed use

Double wall vacuum insulated stainless steel keeps beverages hot for 6 hours or cold for 12 hours; 100 percent BPA Free

