Take 35% off Kodak’s Portable iPhone-enabled Instant Photo Printer at $91

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon offers the Kodak Dock & Wi-Fi Portable Instant Photo Printer for $90.99 shipped. Usually selling for $140, like you’ll find at B&H right now, that’s good for a 35% discount, is $7 under previous offers, and a new all-time low. With iOS and Android smartphone support in tow, Kodak’s Instant Photo Printer lets you hand out high quality prints of all the holiday action to your relatives. It prints 4 x 6-inch full color photos and pairs with a companion app for wirelessly sending pictures, adding filters, and more. With over 930 customers having left a review, it carries a 3.9/5 star rating.

If you’re just looking for a fun way to capture holiday gatherings or other get togethers, Fujifilm’s best-selling INSTAX Mini 9 Instant Camera is a great buy instead at $50. Here you’ll be ditching the smartphone support altogether, but there’s plenty to like with this more affordable option including a retro-inspired design and more.

Don’t forget that Fujifilm’s Instax Bluetooth Photo Printer is also on sale for $110, which is $40 off the going rate.

Kodak Dock & Wi-Fi Instant Photo Printer features:

Just press the button, and prepare to be amazed Have you put off printing those hundreds of photos stuck in your cellphone? With the photo printer dock PD-450 by Kodak, you can create beautiful 4” x 6” prints with the simple press of a button. This innovative dock is a charger and printer in one, letting you power your various devices while bringing every snapshot to bold, vivid life.

