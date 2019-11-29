Make your own La Croix with up to 30% off these SodaStream bundles from $80

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of SodaStream Sparkling Water Maker bundles, all of which are priced at $79.99 shipped. Each bundle has a different assortment of add-ons, but one standout is on the SodaStream Jet which comes with two CO2 cartridges, two bottles, and two packs of flavor drops. If you’re a big La Croix drinker but hate emptying your wallet to enjoy the beverage, grabbing a SodaStream is a great way to still treat yourself to sparkling water while on a budget. It turns plain water into a fizzy drink in seconds and this bundle includes mango and raspberry flavor drops. Rated 4/5 stars and you can shop the rest of the discounts SodaStream deals right here.

Swing by our Home Goods guide for even more Black Friday-worthy discounts on everything from coffee machines to robotic vacuums and more.

SodaStream Jet features:

Turns plain water into sparkling water in seconds.

Includes: jet sparkling water maker, (2) 60L Co2 cylinders, (3) 1 liter carbonating bottles, and (2) fruit drops 40ml flavors; mango and raspberry

Easy-to-use snap-lock bottle insertion for quick carbonation.

Compatible with all SodaStream carbonation bottles.

Add in our unsweetened fruit drops for a healthy and delicious hydration alternative.Avoid using abrasive cleaners or sharp tools to clean

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!