Amazon’s Renogy solar panel sale offers deals from $71.50 for Cyber Monday

- Dec. 2nd 2019 2:08 pm ET

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering Renogy solar panels for up to 42% off. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the 100W 12V single solar panel for $71.49. It originally sold for $150 but trends around $100 or more. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This solar panel is compatible with 12V systems and can be wired into a 24 or 48V battery. Ideal for simple setups or diving into solar for the first time. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s sale here or head below for more.

Upgrade to the 100W 12V starter kit with all the necessary cables and a controller for $116.99. It typically goes for closer to $150. This bundle adds the 30A PWM Negative ground Charge Controller, MC4 Connectors, 8-foot long 10AWG Tray Cable, plus mounting Z-brackets for RVs and boats. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

You’ll find even more solar panels, accessories, and additional deals over in today’s Gold Box.

Renogy Solar Panel features:

Shorter than the standard100W Solar Panel that Renogy carries but with the same power output, this panel is suited for applications that require a smaller footprint, making it a favorite for those with RVs, campers, and more! Equipped with a junction box and MC4 leads, connecting to a controller or expanding to more panels is a breeze. Add one of these panels to your off-grid system today!

