This highly-rated Dual Xbox Controller Charger is $10 shipped for today only

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Insignia Dual Controller Charger for Xbox One at $9.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $25, this is one of the best prices we have tracked and the lowest we can find. It starts at a bloated $30 from third-party Amazon sellers. Swap out those disposable batteries for the two included 1200mAh rechargeables so you an juice up two controllers at once. The charging base/dock can neatly stow and charge a pair of controllers while providing status indicator lights and more. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

All things considered, you’ll be hard-pressed to find another dual Xbox One controller charger for less than $10 right now. The Fosman and PowerA models starts at $23 and even most no-name options start in the $12 range at the moment.

While we are talking Xbox peripherals, we are still tracking Black Friday/Cyber Monday pricing on PDP’s Talon Xbox Remote Control at $15 (Save 25%). Swing by our Games/Apps Guide for more.

Insignia Dual Controller Charger:

When you add this Insignia™ Dual Controller Charger to your gaming setup, you’ll be able to recharge up to two controllers in an attractive way. The two 1200mAh rechargeable batteries allow you to swap out the disposable ones you’ve been using and extend your action-packed adventures. Plus, the compact design enables discreet storage for your Xbox One controllers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!