Home Depot’s latest sale includes electric outdoor tools, DIY essentials, more

- Dec. 3rd 2019 3:29 pm ET

Today only, as its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 60% off select power tools, outdoor equipment, and accessories from Bosch, RIDGID, Ryobi, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Ryobi 42-inch 75Ah Electric Zero Turn Riding Lawn Mower for $3,299 shipped. That’s good for $600 off, a match of our previous mention, and the best offer we can currently find. This Ryobi riding mower reimagines your lawn cutting experience with a fully battery-powered design that can cut up to 2.25 acres on a single charge. Features include a 42-inch steel deck, 12-position adjustment, side or mulching discharge and it even has a USB port for charging your device. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More below.

Another standout is RIDGID’s 5-tool Como Kit with two batteries and more for $249. There’s nearly $700 worth of original value here, but this bundle typically goes for $400. Today’s deal is a new all-time low. Ships with five tools, two batteries, a charger, a bag, and more. This kit is perfect for DIYers looking to expand their arsenal of tools, it makes a great gift this holiday season as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Jump into the rest of today’s sale for even more deals on tools, clothing, accessories, and more.

Ryobi 75Ah Electric Riding Lawn Mower features:

It’s time to turn away from gas and towards the RYOBI 48V Zero Turn Electric Riding Mower. Powered by 75 Ah Batteries and 4 High-Powered Brushless Motors, this mower can cut up to 2.25 acres on a single charge. The durable 42 in. steel deck is equipped with two precision cut steel blades. Combined with aggressive zero turn technology, the 12-Position Manual Deck Adjustment provides a clean cut to your lawn every time. The advanced control panel activates the blades, slow speed function, LED headlights, and displays the battery level and run-time. The rear access charging port makes charging your rider easy when the job is done.

