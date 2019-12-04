Amazon has toys, adult party games, more from $6 (Today only, up to 60% off)

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering up to 60% off a selection of toys and games by PlayMonster. As always, shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’re looking at 4+ star ratings across the board from as many as 2,300 Amazon customers. From kids bath toys and play sets to adult party games and hardcore strategy experiences, there is a little bit of something for the whole family in today’s sale. The deals are starting from $6 and we are tracking a number of Amazon all-time lows. While it’s hard to go wrong here, you’ll find all of our top picks down below the fold.

Top Picks from the Sale:

Today’s sale is the perfect opportunity to scratch some holiday gifts off your list for this year. But when it comes to toys and the like, we are also tracking loads of LEGO kits from $9 along with a giant collection of Funko POP! characters from $4 right here.

Relative Insanity Party Game:

Featured on and played by the Tonight show starring Jimmy Fallon, Rachael Ray show and more! It’s a hilarious game about crazy family members and even crazier situations-perfect for game nights with friends and family

Read a setup card aloud, like, when my brother brought out his new baby to show the family, Granny blurt out

Then everyone else chooses a punch line card to finish the phrase, like maybe, you are not the father or somebody took a trip to the land of bad decisions.

