Save 25% on LEGO Avengers Quinjet at $60, Volkswagen Beetle $75, more from $9

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the LEGO Marvel Avengers Ultimate Quinjet Kit for $59.99 shipped. Usually selling for $80, like you’ll find at Amazon right now, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, beats the best we’ve seen prior by $4, and is a new low. This 838-piece set recreates the Avengers’ vehicle of choice from Endgame and stacks up to over 15-inches in length. Included in this build you’ll also get six total minifigures, headlined by Black Widow, Hawkeye, Rocket, and Thor. Head below for more from $9.

Amazon offers the LEGO Creator Expert Volkswagen Beetle for $74.99 shipped. Normally selling for $100, like you’ll find direct from LEGO and Target, that’s good for a 25% discount, beats our previous mention by $5, and comes within $5 of the all-time low. Stacking up to 1,167 pieces, LEGO’s Volkswagen Beetle is a must-have addition to your brick-built garage. It’s over 11-inches long and comes packed with authentic details from the popular 1960’s ride. Other fun inclusions are opening doors, a frunk with spare tire, and more.

Other notable deals include:

Don’t forget to check out our coverage of LEGO’s 2019 Advent Calendars. Right now we’re three days in and have already unboxed various miniature Star Wars, Harry Potter, and City builds.

