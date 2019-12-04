Apple’s Smart Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9″ is yours at $97 (Refurb, Orig. $169)

Today only, Woot is offering Apple’s Smart Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro in refurbished condition for $96.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will have a $6 delivery fee tacked onto their order. Originally retailing for $169, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked outside of an unheard-of drop to $50 at Target before it quickly sold out there. Apple’s Smart Keyboard never requires any charging thanks to using the Smart Connector on the side of your iPad Pro. Ships with a 90-day warranty.

Now, if you have any other iPad Pro besides the 1st or 2nd generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro, today’s lead deal will not work for you. Instead, the Logitech Bluetooth Multi-Device Keyboard is a great option worth checking out. It’s only around $33 at Amazon and offers the ability to connect to just about any machine. It uses Bluetooth and has profiles built-in for Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. Just remember you’ll need to charge this keyboard every now and then, which is something that Apple’s Smart Keyboard doesn’t require.

Need a new iPad? Xfinity Mobile has you covered with up to $360 off Apple’s latest and greatest, giving you a lower-cost entry into the ecosystem.

Apple Smart Keyboard features:

The Smart Keyboard combines an array of new technologies and materials to create a keyboard like no other

It’s a full‑size keyboard that’s fully portable, and connects to iPad Pro with the Smart Connector, an innovative new interface that allows for a two‑way exchange of power and data

Just attach the Smart Keyboard and start typing. And when you’re done it folds together to create a slim lightweight cover.

