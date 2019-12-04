Bolster your home network for the holidays with TP-Link’s $12 802.11n extender

Amazon is offering the TP-Link 802.11n WI-Fi Range Extender for $11.95 when you clip the on-page coupon. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. This is down from its $20 going rate at Amazon and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If your Wi-Fi network doesn’t quite cover the entire house, this is a low-cost way to remedy that. With family and company likely coming to visit soon, this is a great way to bolster your home network. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

This is about as budget-friendly as it gets for Wi-Fi range extenders, folks. However, you can save a dollar by ditching the TP-Link name and instead going with ELEGIANT’s 802.11n range extender at $11 Prime shipped.

For an entire network overhaul, save 30% on Linksys’ Velop Tri-band Mesh Wi-Fi System. It’ll set you back $280 right now, but it offers a much higher-end experience than today’s lead deal.

TP-Link 802.11n Wi-Fi Range Extender features:

Smart indicator lights help provide optimal placement. Should be installed between the Router and the desired area

Easy to install experience stable connections for any type of applications such as Retail POS, Internet, Gaming, Mobile Phone, Alexa, Echo and more

Two external Antennas for improved range versus standard range extenders

Gigabit Ethernet port connects wired devices to your network for high speed connection

