Bolster your home network for the holidays with TP-Link’s $12 802.11n extender

Amazon is offering the TP-Link 802.11n WI-Fi Range Extender for $11.95 when you clip the on-page coupon. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. This is down from its $20 going rate at Amazon and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If your Wi-Fi network doesn’t quite cover the entire house, this is a low-cost way to remedy that. With family and company likely coming to visit soon, this is a great way to bolster your home network. Rated 3.8/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
This is about as budget-friendly as it gets for Wi-Fi range extenders, folks. However, you can save a dollar by ditching the TP-Link name and instead going with ELEGIANT’s 802.11n range extender at $11 Prime shipped.
For an entire network overhaul, save 30% on Linksys’ Velop Tri-band Mesh Wi-Fi System. It’ll set you back $280 right now, but it offers a much higher-end experience than today’s lead deal.
TP-Link 802.11n Wi-Fi Range Extender features:
- Smart indicator lights help provide optimal placement. Should be installed between the Router and the desired area
- Easy to install experience stable connections for any type of applications such as Retail POS, Internet, Gaming, Mobile Phone, Alexa, Echo and more
- Two external Antennas for improved range versus standard range extenders
- Gigabit Ethernet port connects wired devices to your network for high speed connection
