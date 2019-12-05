Take family game night to new heights with Blokus, now just $10 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Blokus Game by Mattel for $9.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Also at Walmart. Down from its regular going rate of around $15, this is a match for the best we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. This fun game is perfect for family game night as you gather around this holiday season. It’s built to be played with two to four players, meaning you can even play it when the kids go to bed. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Another family must-have is Jenga. You can opt for that instead of Blokus at under $7 Prime shipped at Amazon. I’m a huge fan of Jenga, and it can be played with more than four people if you set up teams.

Blokus Game features:

Perfect strategy game for the whole family – less than a minute to learn with fun challenges for all ages!

Players take turns placing their 21 pieces on the board: each piece must touch another of the same color, but only at the corners!

Stake your claim and protect your territory by fitting as many of your pieces on the board as possible while strategically blocking your opponents!

The game ends when no more pieces can be placed down, and the player with the lowest number remaining wins!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!