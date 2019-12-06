Take $170 off JBL’s Link 300 Assistant-powered Bluetooth Speaker, now $80

Harman Audio’s official eBay storefront offers its Link 300 Assistant Bluetooth Speaker for $79.99 shipped. Regularly selling for $250 at Best Buy, it fetches $300 right now at Target and Harman direct. That’s good for a 68% discount, is $70 under the previous price cut, and a new all-time low. With Google Assistant built in, this speaker features higher quality sound than that of the Home or Home Mini. It offers room-filling audio and supports multi-room playback, as well as built-in Chromecast capabilities. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 135 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Interested in taking your favorites tunes on-the-go and don’t mind skipping out on a portable Assistant experience? Consider JBL’s Clip 3. At $40, you’ll score a waterproof Bluetooth speaker that sports a built-in clip for hooking to your backpack and more.

Also in case you missed it from the other day, Amazon unveiled its latest Alexa-enabled speaker. Serving as a spiritual successor to Echo Tap, the new Echo Input Portable Smart Speaker Edition is launching later this month. Get all of the details right here.

JBL Link 300 Assistant Bluetooth Speaker features:

The JBL Link 300 is a voice-activated speaker with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® enabled that delivers incredible room-filling sound from a compact design. It has the Google Assistant built-in. It’s your own personal Google. Always ready to help. You can ask it questions. And tell it to do things. The more you use it, the more useful it gets. Just start with “Ok Google” – a simple voice request triggers your JBL Link 300 to play music, podcasts or radio from services like Google Play Music, Spotify, Pandora and more. To amplify your party, speakers with Chromecast built-in can be grouped together to enjoy the same song in every room.

