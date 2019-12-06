Stuff a Kershaw Pocket Knife in the stocking this year for $32.50 (Reg. $42+)

Amazon is now offering the Kershaw Leek Sandvik Pocket Knife (1660) for $32.50 shipped. Regularly up at $41 or more, today’s deal is within about $1 of the 2019 low and is the best price we can find. This knife has a 3.5-inch Sandvik blade made from 410 stainless steel alloy. Features include a frame lock for safety and slim form-factor, speed safe assisted opening, a built-in pocket clip and a glass breaker tip for emergencies. It also carries a 4+ star rating from thousands on Amazon. More details below.

Today’s lead deal makes for a great gift or stocking stuffer over the holidays, but there are options for less out there. This 3.7-inch Kershaw option will save a few bucks at $28 but you could also opt for one of those iconic Victorinox Swiss Army Knives at under $17 Prime shipped. Also with solid reviews, it might not carry as large a blade, but it will be just as exciting getting pulled from the stocking this Christmas.

The Kershaw PT-1 Compact Keychain Multifunction Tool is another brilliant stocking stuffer for anyone that is in to these kinds of things. But you’ll want to browse through our roundup of the best options out there from just $5 for even more ideas.

Kershaw Leek Sandvik Pocket Knife:

Versatile 3.5 In. blade made with 14C28N Sandwich Steel, one of the highest performing knife steels in the world, for increased hardness, corrosion resistance and edge retention

410 stainless steel alloy handle provides resistance to corrosion and extra strength and hardness

Frame lock gives the knife a slim sleek style while holding the blade open during use; tip lock keeps blade closed during carry

Speed Safe Assisted opening allows opening with Minimal effort and maximal functionality; simple pocket carry and tactical engagement with strong or weak hand

