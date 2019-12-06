Save $200 on the laser-guided Roborock S6 Vacuum at $450, more from $197

Roborock Technology Co. (a Xiaomi-affiliated seller with 99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its new S6 Smart Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $449.99 shipped. Typically fetching $650, today’s offer is good for a $200 discount, is $70 under the previous mention, and matches the Amazon all-time low. Backed by a three-hour runtime, Roborock’s autonomous vacuum also comes equipped with Alexa control and mopping capabilities. Laser guidance also headlines the S6 alongside a plethora of 13 other sensors like infrared cliff detectors, all of which allow the vacuum to efficiently navigate around your home. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Over at Walmart we’re tracking an offer on the iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum for $197 shipped. Having dropped from $230, it normally sells for up to $330. Today’s offer is also the best we’ve seen. With a 90-minute runtime and three-stage cleaning system, iRobot’s Roomba 670 has an auto-adjust cleaning head that automatically adapts its height to effectively clean both carpets and hard floors. There’s also smartphone and Alexa support. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 215 customers.

Don’t forget that you can still save $200 on iRobot’s Roomba i7 7150 Robotic Vacuum at an Amazon low of $499. This model helps justify its price point with advanced laser-guided cleaning, a high efficiency allergen filter, and more.

Roborock S6 Robotic Vacuum features:

Defeat dirt with Roborock S6 Vacuum. Serious processing power means it not only maps, it recognizes rooms and understands their shape. Now you can set schedules to clean one room, many rooms, or your whole house. Plus S6 will find the fastest route to clean each room based on its shape. It has the suction power to even lift AA batteries, yet it is quiet enough to clean in the dead of night. It is not just a vacuum.

