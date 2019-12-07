Amazon slashes 70% off Echo Input, now just $10 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering its Echo Input for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. For those unfamiliar with Echo Input, its main draw is its ability to smarten up standard or aging speakers in your home. Simply plug it in to a speaker, sound bar, or any output device with a 3.5mm port and you’ll be able to control it with Alexa. This also will make multi-room playback possible across it and all of your other Echo devices. I use multi-room playback with the Apple Music skill every single day. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Echo Input comes with a one-meter 3.5mm cable. If that’s not long enough for your setup, use some of today’s savings to pick up an AmazonBasics 8-foot 3.5mm Cable at $7. Over 4,500 Amazon shoppers have left an average rating of 4.4/5 stars.

Since the featured deal will require an AC outlet, you may want to consider expanding what you’ve got with Anker’s 3-Outlet + 3-USB Surge Protector. We just spotted a 35% discount that marks it down to $17.

Amazon Echo Input features:

Echo Input adds Alexa to an external speaker and connects via 3.5 mm audio cable or Bluetooth.

Can hear you from across the room—even when music is playing. Echo Input is also designed around your privacy. You can press the microphone off button to electronically disconnect the microphones.

Stream Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, SiriusXM, and more on your favorite speaker.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!