Save on SanDisk microSD cards, Razer gaming accessories, and more from $5

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering a selection of PC deals under $50 starting at $5. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25 otherwise. One standout amongst all of the deals is on the SanDisk 256GB Ultra microSDXC Card for $29.99. Usually selling for $39, today’s offer saves you 23% and matches the Black Friday mention for the Amazon all-time low. SanDisk’s microSD card is a notable buy whether you’re in search of some extra storage for a drone, Android smartphone or tablet, action camera, or even a Nintendo Switch. It offers upwards of 100MB/s read and write speeds quickly transferring over content. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 25,000 customers. Head below for more top picks from the sale.

Other standouts from this sale includes:

SanDisk 256GB Ultra microSDXC Card features:

Capacities up to 512GB (1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes Actual user storage less) to store even more hours of Full HD video (Approximations; results and Full HD (1920×1080) video Support may vary based on host device, file attributes and other factors). Up to 100MB/s transfer read speed (Based on internal testing; Performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors) lets you move up to 1000 photos in a minute.

