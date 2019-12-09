Bose shakes things up with its Soundwear Wireless Speaker: $199 (Save $100)

Amazon is offering the Bose Soundwear Wireless Wearable Speaker for $199 shipped. Also available at Walmart and B&H. That’s $100 off the typical rate there and is within $50 of the lowest price we have tracked. With Bose Soundwear you’ll gain a unique design that aims to comfortably rest around your neck and deliver immersive audio. It can crank out audio for up to twelve hours on a single charge and there are built-in controls for toggling playback and launching Siri or Google Assistant. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Get headphones instead with Bose SoundSport Free at $169. These truly wireless earbuds shave $30 off today’s spending and sport fifteen hour battery life when carrying the included charging case. They come in a wide variety of colorways, allowing you to find the perfect look.

While arguably still in its infancy, the wearable speaker market appears to be taking off with Sony recently challenged Bose Soundwear with a new offering of its own. One of its notable features include the ability to pair multiple devices together. Read all about it in our release coverage.

Today’s Bose deal is one of many that are still live. You can find several of its speakers on sale from $69 right here.

Bose Soundwear features:

Comfortable and wearable, so you can enjoy music, take calls and access virtual assistants and still stay connected to the world around you

Patented waveguide technology, digital signal processing and upward facing speakers surround you in deep, rich sound, creating a truly unique and immersive sound experience

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!