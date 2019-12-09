An Amazon low awaits on Kano’s Harry Potter Coding Kit at $25 (Save 50%+)

Amazon is currently offering the Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit for $25 shipped. Typically selling for around $80, it had dropped to $50 for Black Friday and is now down an extra $25. Today’s offer marks a new all-time low and saves you up to 70% from the going rate. Kano’s Harry Potter Coding Kit packs a magical theme from the Wizarding World to help guide new programmers through learning the fundamentals. It allows you to build your own wand which syncs to a computer or tablet, and offers gesture controls and more. We found it was well worth the Galleons in our hands-on review, and it carries a 3.7/5 star rating from over 210 customers.

If you’re looking for a more basic way to have your little one start tinkering, Kano’s Motion Sensor Kit is a more affordable alternative at $15. You’ll of course ditch the Harry Potter theming here, but will get a similar overall programming experience.

For the latest programming experiences from Kano, right now you can score both of the brand’s Star Wars and Frozen II coding kits for $30 each, down from $80.

Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit features:

Build a wand that responds to your movements. Comes with wand parts, PCB with codeable LED, button, batteries, step-by-step book, stickers, poster, and free Kano app. Tablet not included. Learn to code with 70+ step-by-step creative challenges. Make feathers fly, goblets multiply, fire flow, pumpkins grow, and more.

