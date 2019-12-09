Bring the pro Breville Barista Espresso Machine home for $400 (Up to $300 off)

Lifestylebyfocus (99.4% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine (BES870XL) for $399.99 shipped. Regularly between $600 and $700, Best Buy is currently charging $510 while it will run you more like $490 at Amazon right now. Today’s offer is $33 below our previous Amazon mention, the lowest we tracked across Black Friday and the best we can find. This is your chance to score a proper espresso machine for your home setup at up to $300 off. Along with a built-in conical bean grinder, this all-in-one solution features a steam wand for latte art and digital temperature control. It also comes with everything you need including a razor dose trimming tool, stainless steel port filter, a coffee scoop, tamper, stainless steel milk jug, cleaning disc and tablets, cleaning brush and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Now, if the idea of having owning a $700 coffee maker seems crazy to you, there are plenty of other options out there. First of all, you can grab an AmazonBasics 5-Cup drip brewer for just $20 Prime shipped. But if it’s a single-serve maker you’re after, check out this Hamilton Beach Scoop at $29.99 shipped. Down from the usual $40, this is matching the Amazon all-time low on the compact, space-saving brewer. While it certainly won’t provide fresh espresso like today’s lead deal, this model carries an impressive 4+ star rating from over 11,000 customers and will delivery your daily caffeine fix just the same.

Our Home Goods Guide has some great deals today including robot vacuums, air fryers, blenders, tools and much more.

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine:

Dose control grinding: integrated conical burr grinder grinds on demand to deliver the right amount of freshly ground Coffee directly into the portafilter for your preferred taste with any roast of bean

Precise espresso extraction: digital temperature control (PID) delivers water at precisely the right temperature, ensuring optimal Espresso extraction

Micro foam milk texturing: the steam wand performance allows you to hand texture micro foam milk that enhances flavor and enables creation of latte art

Grind size dial: simple and intuitive, giving you control over the grind size no matter what type of bean you’re grinding

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!