Nike, adidas, Under Armour, and more up to $50 off during Eastbay’s Holiday Sale

Eastbay’s having a Holiday Shopping Made Easy Event that’s offering $20 off orders of $75 or $50 off purchases of $150. Just use promo codes TAKE20 and TAKE50 at checkout. As always, customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Nike Air Vapormax Flyknit 3 Sneakers are currently on sale for $140, which is $50 off the original rate. These shoes are great for workouts or everyday occasions. These shoes feature a flexible material that won’t restrict your movements and help with quick strides. It also has a cushioned insole for added support and you can find them in an array of color options. Head below the jump to score even more deals from Eastbay’s Holiday Sale.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the adidas Friends and Family Event that’s offering 30% off sitewide and free delivery on all orders.

