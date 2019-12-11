AirPlay, HomeKit, 4K, and HDR are a few highlights on VIZIO’s $378 55-inch UHDTV

Walmart offers the VIZIO 55-inch 4K HDR AirPlay-enabled UHDTV for $378 shipped. Regularly upwards of $498, today’s deal beats our previous mention by $20 around Black Friday and is the best we’ve tracked. This is a full-featured TV at an affordable price, sporting 4K and HDR support, along with AirPlay, HomeKit, and more. Three HDMI ports ensure that you have enough connectivity for gaming consoles, streaming media players, and more. The 120Hz effective refresh rate rounds out the laundry list of features here. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Meanwhile, Dell offers the 50-inch Red Series version of the above TV for $400 with a $100 eGift card. So if you’re interested in picking up any peripherals, or a gaming console this holiday season, this may be a worthwhile way to go. You’ll find the same specs here, but with an effective price totaling $78 less than the deal mentioned above.

Looking to build out a home theater but don’t know where to even begin? Our in-depth coverage walks you through surround sound, the latest in OLED technology, and unraveling the mystery behind HDR. These guides provide expert advice on where to start, and how to save on a home theater system this holiday season.

VIZIO 55-inch M-series UHDTV features:

10 Local Dimming Zones VIZIO’s powerful full-array local dimming technology intelligently adjusts the backlight to match what’s on the screen, resulting in deep black levels with striking detail and contrast.

4K Ultra HD With over 8 million pixels — 4 times the resolution of 1080p — enjoy every scene in breathtaking detail.

Works with Apple AirPlay Use your iPhone, iPad or Mac to stream movies, shows, music, and photos from iTunes, Apple TV, and other AirPlay-compatible apps to the TV.

Works with Apple HomeKit Control your TV using the Apple Home app or Siri on your iPhone, iPad or Mac.

