Rid your home of toxins: Pure Enrichment HEPA Air Purifier for $65 (Reg. $100)

- Dec. 11th 2019 4:35 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $100 $65
0
For today only, Woot is offering the Pure Enrichment PureZone 3-in-1 True HEPA Air Purifier for $64.99. Shipping is free for Prime members; otherwise it will cost you $6. Regularly $100, you can currently score it for $80 at Amazon (with an on-page coupon) where it has never gone for less. Today’s deal is the best price we can find. The PureZone’s built-in true HEPA filter “captures 99.97%” of the dust, pollen, pet dander, smoke, mold spores, and more floating around your home. It also uses UV-C light technology to safely dispose of the toxins it has ingested while the impressive 5-year warranty will have you covered well into the future. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

You can score the Hamilton Beach TrueAir Air Purifier for slightly less at $60 shipped on Amazon. It comes along with much of the same feature set as today’s lead deal but it will only cover 160 sq. ft. compared to the 200-foot rating on the deal above. However, you can save even more by opting for something like this LEVOIT Air Purifier which drops to $44 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. It also carries solid reviews from hundreds.

Be sure to check out the new Awair Element home air quality monitor for more ways to ensure a bacteria free environment too. 

Pure PureZone True HEPA Air Purifier:

The sleek, modern design complements any decor and is fully customizable with three speed settings and an automatic timer to conserve energy and extend the life of the 3-in-1 air filter. Thanks to True HEPA filtration–which is proven to eliminate 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns–PureZone provides a perfect solution for making the air more comfortable for people who suffer from allergies, asthma or other breathing issues.

