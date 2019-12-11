This $15 case protects a Nintendo Switch, eight games, and two microSD cards

Amazon is offering the RDS Nintendo Switch Carrying Case for $14.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s nearly 20% off the typical rate there and is within 76 cents of Amazon’s lowest offer. Not only is this case ready to tote a Switch, you’ll also gain enough room for eight games thanks to the inclusion of two multi-cartridge holders. There’s also two microSD card cases, ensuring plenty of space to haul every one of your digital games too. The exterior is comprised of ballistic nylon and PU leather, yielding a hard-shell that’s ready to protect your console from bumps and drops. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re not sold on the case above, perhaps the $10 RDS Nintendo Switch GripStand will be to your liking. It features rubberized grips that make long gaming sessions more comfortable. Snap-on thumbsticks are included for free, providing an easy way to keep your fingers from sliding off.

Oh, and ICYMI, yesterday we spotted SanDisk’s 256GB Ultra microSD Card for a new Amazon low of $29. This sports plenty of space for all sorts of titles, paving the way for a digital-focused gaming experience. Speaking of which, head over to today’s best game deals to find your next title.

RDS Nintendo Switch Carrying Case features:

RDS Industries, Inc. is the #1 Nintendo Licensed Switch case manufacturer nationwide.

Exterior: Durable hard-shell case made with Ballistic Nylon or PU Leather, comfort grip handle and custom Easy glide zipper.

Interior: Specifically Designed to protect the Joy-Con analog sticks, padded screen protection panel, quick access zippered pocket for accessories and features a recessed compartment for game cases.

