Winter is around the corner: Snow Joe's 40V Snowblower Kit $190 (Reg. $250)

- Dec. 12th 2019 8:14 am ET

Today only, Snow Joe offers its 40-Volt iONMAX Cordless Single Stage Snowblower Kit for $189.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for upwards of $250 with today’s deal beating the Amazon all-time low price by $10. This Sun Joe Snow Thrower weighs just 32-pounds and is powered by a 40V 4Ah electric motor. It features an instant-start design that doesn’t require any gas, oil or tune-ups. The rechargeable battery provides up to 50 minutes of run-time on a single charge. With winter weather upon us, now is a great time to ditch the old school snowblower for an all-electric model. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Save further and go with the Greenworks 20-Inch 13A Corded Snow Thrower for $124. You’ll get a wider blade here but less power, not to mention it is a corded design as opposed to the battery-powered option featured above. However, for the budget-minded or those with just a few sidewalks or smaller driveways, this option is certainly worth a long look. Greenworks has been cranking out trustworthy outdoor tools for years and I’ve found them to be a suitable alternative to gas-powered options in my own use. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Jump over to our daily Green Deals roundup for additional markdowns on energy-friendly products, battery-powered outdoor tools, and more.

Snow Joe 40V Electric Snowblower features:

  • Lightweight: lightweight design (Only 32 lbs) to easily clear sidewalks, driveways and decks
  • Cordless: 40V 4. 0 Ah iONMAX rechargeable Lithium-Ion Battery provides up to 50 minutes of whisper-quiet runtime
  • Auto-rotate Chute: 180° auto-rotate directional Chute throws snow up to 20 feet
  • Clearing path: cuts up to 18 in. (45. 7 cm) wide and 8 in. (20. 3 cm) deep in one pass
  • We’ve got you covered! : your new snow blower is backed by the Snow Joe + sun Joe customer promise. We will warrant New powered products for two years from the date of purchase. No questions asked. Contact Snow Joe + sun Joe customer support at 1-866-766-9563 for further assistance.

