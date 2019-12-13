Get royalty free music for your videos and podcasts with Music Sesame for $24.50 (Orig $69)

Adding music to videos and podcasts is a great way to keep your audience engaged. Music Sesame offers a huge library of high-quality stock music on a royalty-free license. You can currently get unlimited lifetime access for only $24.65 (Orig. $69) at 9to5Toys Specials with promo code “MERRYSAVE15” at checkout.

In the real world, quiet time can be a good thing. But when you are fighting for attention, silence will make viewers and listeners click away. Music Sesame helps you fill the gaps with appealing sounds, from background beats to electro transitions.

The library has a vast range of styles to choose from, including cinematic, piano, horror, music jingles, lounge, jazz, world, and corporate. All the tracks are exclusive to Music Sesame, so you won’t hear them anywhere else.

As a lifetime member, you can download as many tracks as you like. The Music Sesame license covers YouTube and other online videos, podcasts, documentaries, and other formats. The music is royalty-free, with no extra fees to pay.

Music Sesame is worth $69, but you can get your subscription now for just $24.65 with promo code: MERRYSAVE15.

