Sonos One is down to $169 and includes a $30 credit ($229 value), more from $149

- Dec. 15th 2019 9:30 am ET

Adorama is currently throwing in a free $30 gift card when you buy the already-discounted Sonos One Smart Speaker for $169 shipped. Down from $199, today’s offer is good for an overall $229 value and beats the effective savings from Black Friday by $10. Sonos One delivers multi-room connectivity for a whole home audio setup and even leverage the built-in Alexa capabilities for taking your smart home to the next level. Plus, those in the Apple ecosystem will be able to take advantage of AirPlay 2. Or ditch the built-in voice control features with the Sonos One SL and a $30 Adorama credit at $149. That’s down from the $209 value its usual fetches and $10 under our previous offer. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 490 customers.

Looking to expand your multi-room audio kit with a portable speaker? Sonos Move just received its very first discount and comes bundled with a $60 credit for $399 ($459 value)

Sonos One Gen 2 features:

The Sonos One (Gen 2) Smart Speaker with built-in Amazon Alexa voice control returns with the same intuitive interface and room-filling sound, albeit with new and improved internal features. Unlike its predecessor, the Gen 2 not only supports Wi-Fi connectivity for expanded range, but also Bluetooth Low-Energy for easier setup and hyper-local communication.

