Sonos Move sees first discount, comes with a $60 credit for $399 ($459 value)

Adorama is currently offering the Sonos Move Smart Portable Speaker bundled with a $60 Adorama gift card for $399 shipped. Normally you’d pay $399 for the speaker alone at Amazon or Best Buy, with today’s offer saving you nearly 15%. Having just been released back in September, today’s offer is the first time we’ve seen any form of discount and marks a new low. As the latest addition to the Sonos family, its Move speaker brings the usual experience to a portable form-factor. It’ll pair with other speakers in your setup at home, but the built-in battery offers up to ten hours of untethered playback. On top of AirPlay 2 support, it has built-in Alexa and Assistant, IP56 water-resistance, and more. It carries a 4.8/5 star rating from over 135 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

A great alternative to the lead deal is the Sonos One, which will run you $169 at Amazon right now. This speaker sports a similar feature set like AirPlay 2, voice assistant integration, and more. It does lack the portable nature of the Sonos Move, but also lets you pocket an extra $230. For less than what you’d pay for Sonos’ latest, you could grab two of these and take advantage of the pair’s stereo playback capabilities.

The speaker deals don’t stop there today, as right now you can score the Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 for $75 (save $45) as well as an Echo Dot bundled with a month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $9.

Sonos Move Smart Portable Speaker features:

Play your favorite tunes anywhere with this weatherproof and drop-resistant Sonos Move portable speaker. The Trueplay automatic tuning adapts and balances the sound based on where you are and what you’re listening to. This Sonos Move portable speaker incorporates built-in support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Airplay and the Sonos app to let you stream audio from a smart device.

