Apple Pencil 2 for iPad Pro drops to a new all-time low at $105 (Reg. $129)

Best Buy offers the second-generation Apple Pencil for $104.99 shipped. You’ll need to be logged into your My Best Buy account to see this price reflected. As a comparison, that’s down from the usual $129 price tag and a new all-time low price. Amazon is charging $120 for comparison. The second-generation Apple Pencil improves on the original model with wireless charging, magnetic attachment, and a refreshed design for longer drawing sessions. it’s compatible with Apple’s latest iPad Pro, only.

If you’re rocking a previous-generation iPad Pro or select other models, you’ll need the original Apple Pencil instead. It’s currently marked down to $95, which has largely been its regular going rate at Amazon in 2019. You’ll still get all of the best features you’ve come to know and expect here but will miss out on the magnetic design and wireless charging noted above.

Apple Pencil 2 features:

The new Apple Pencil makes note-taking, writing, and drawing better than ever. It magnetically attaches to iPad Pro, charges wirelessly, and lets you change tools with a simple double tap. Intuitive, precise, and magical, the new Apple Pencil for iPad Pro makes note-taking, writing, and drawing even better. Apple Pencil magnetically attaches to iPad Pro and charges wirelessly, so it’s always ready when you need it.

