Nintendo’s better battery life Switch includes a $30 credit at $270 ($330 value)

Amazon is currently offering the new 2019 Nintendo Switch in Gray with a $30 Amazon credit for $269.99 shipped when code D3E2CDJ6GB6S has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $300, throwing in the extra $30 credit on top of the Switch amount to a total savings of $60. Today’s promotion is $30 under our previous mention and the best value we’ve seen on the console in several months. With delivery still slated for before Christmas, this is a great last minute gift, especially considering you’re getting the new better battery life Switch. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 2,700 customers. Hit the jump for additional details.

Nintendo’s 2019 version of Switch packs plenty of enhancements under the hood, but most notably you’ll find improved battery life which equates to up to nine hours of playback per charge. Here’s everything you need to know about the difference between the two Switch models.

For those looking to enjoy all of Nintendo’s latest titles on a budget, consider grabbing the Switch Lite for $200 instead. We loved it in our hands-on review, calling it a “delightfully portable and powerful handheld.” With $60 in effective savings from the lead deal, you’ll have enough cash to pick up a game alongside the console. We recently went hands-on with Pokémon Sword and Shield and can easily recommend it as one of your first Switch titles.

Nintendo Switch features:

Get the gaming system that lets you play the games you want, wherever you are, however you like. Includes the Nintendo Switch console and Nintendo Switch dock in black, with contrasting left and right Joy‑Con controllers-one red, one blue. Also includes all the extras you need to get started.

