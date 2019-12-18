Apple should just include this $16 Anker 18W USB-C wall charger in the box

Apple is still shipping a puny 5W USB-A wall charger with many of its iPhones in 2019. Which is sheer madness. Even crazier? They’ll charge you $19 to replace it. It’s time to stick it to Uncle Tim and upgrade your charging setup to Anker’s 18W USB-C Wall Charger, which is currently marked down to $15.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon. That’s a 20% savings and a match of the all-time low price. You’ll get faster 18W charging speeds here and a tiny footprint that’s even smaller than Apple’s official option. As I noted during my hands-on review, “Apple’s inability to include a suitable charger with iPhone 11 makes Anker’s latest product all the more compelling and a great pair with the latest smartphones on the market.” With the holidays upon us, now is a great time to pick up this top-rated Anker USB-C wall charger and bid Apple’s malfeasance adieu.

Still need USB-A? Consider going with Aukey’s two-port wall charger for $9. You’ll still get plenty of connectivity here and up to 2.4A charging speeds. Not to mention its foldable design makes it a great pairing with holiday travel. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Those looking to go the wireless route this holiday season will want to score this deal on Samsung’s official 15W QI charger, now $33 at Target. There’s even more Anker deals to be had in this week’s roundup as well from $7.

Anker Powerport III Nano features:

Unbelievably Small: The ultra-compact design is just 1 inch thick, packing 18W of power into a package the size of a 5W iPhone charger.

High-Speed Charging: Equipped with a USB-C Power Delivery port, and loaded with 18W of power to provide full-speed charging to phones, tablets, and more.

Universal Compatibility: Anker’s PowerIQ 3.0 technology works flawlessly with virtually all mobile USB-C devices.

