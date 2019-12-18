Latest iPad Air sports a 10.5-inch Retina display, now $99 off from $400 shipped

Best Buy is currently taking $99 off Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Air, dropping the entry-level Wi-Fi 64GB model down to $400 shipped. Also at Target. That’s a match of our previous mention which sold out quickly earlier this month, and the best we’ve seen since Cyber Monday.

Apple’s latest iPad Air sports a 10.5-inch Retina display, 8MP, and 7MP cameras, and support for Apple Pencil. All of which is powered by the new A12 64-bit SoC processor. iPad Air beautifully bridges the gap between affordability and a larger display.

Looking for more power? Apple’s high-end 11-inch iPad Pro is $199 off at Amazon currently, marking the second-best price we’ve tracked to date. The latest 10.2-inch iPad is still seeing a discount as well on various models.

Make the most of your savings today and grab a new case as well. This option is available in various colors and offers enough protection without adding too much bulk. It also sports sleep and wake functionality, so you can easily use it in tandem with your new iPad Air.

iPad Air features:

10.5″ Multi-Touch Retina Display

2224 x 1668 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)

Apple A12 64-Bit SoC + M12 Coprocessor

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), Bluetooth 5.0

Front 7MP FaceTime HD Camera

Rear 8MP Camera

Lightning Connector

Supports Apple Pencil (1st Gen)

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Stereo speakers

