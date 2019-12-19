AUKEY’s Power Strip Tower has dual USB-C ports, 12 AC outlets, and more at $38

MNYO (100% positive lifetime feedback, an official AUKEY seller) via Amazon is offering the AUKEY Power Strip Tower for $38.39 shipped when the code RNZYCN6U is used at checkout. This is down from its near-$50 regular going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked historically. Offering 12 AC outlets, three 2.4A USB-A plugs, and dual 15W USB-C outlets, this power tower does it all. Whether you’re wanting to charge an iPad, iPhone, or even MacBook Pro, this tower easily handles the task. I have the previous generation (pre-USB-C) on my wife’s desk and it’s awesome to have so many outlets within arm’s reach. Ratings are thin but positive here, with AUKEY being one of the most well-known charging brands around.

Nomad Base Station

Now, if today’s lead deal is a bit much for you, then why not downsize some. AUKEY has you covered with its USB-C Power Strip. Offering 4 AC outlets, an 18W USB-C port, and a QuickCharge 3.0 plug, this strip comes in at just $26 shipped on Amazon.

AUKEY Power Strip Tower features:

One for All: 12 AC outlets, 3 USB-A ports, and 2 USB-C ports power up to 17 electrical and electronic devices simultaneously from a single wall outlet

Space-Saving Design: Column design provides more space and convenient angles to easily plug in all your electronic and electrical devices

Safe & Reliable: Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging

Handy USB Charging: Charge your phone or other USB devices with 3 USB & 2 USB-C ports. Each USB port delivers 12W (5V 2.4A) charging power and each USB-C port delivers 15W (5V 3A). The total power output of all 5 USB ports is 30W (5V 6A)

