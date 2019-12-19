When it comes to 3D printers, Creality is certainly a staple in the industry. While many of its models can be quite primitive in their design, the company’s new resin 3D printer looks fantastic. On top of that, it offers a respectably-sized build volume and is priced competitively. Continue reading to learn more.

Creality’s new resin 3D printer targets affordability

In the world of 3D printing, there are two primary printer types. FDM and SLA. For those unfamiliar, FDM is most common and relies on a spool of filament. SLA on the other hand uses liquid resin, and that’s the type of printer that Creality has just released.

When choosing between 3D printers, FDM is great for large models and SLA is often the preferred option when targeting objects with lots of detail. Creality’s entry-level resin 3D printer features a 2K solid-state display system of 2560×1600 pixels and is “capable of providing 10 times higher precision than FDM 3D printers.”

A notable downside of 3D printing with resin includes the fumes emitted by the chemicals used. To combat this issue, Creality has implemented a “safe air purification system in form of convection airstream and activated carbon filter, effectively eliminating the odor from photosensitive resin.”

While often a feature in many other 3D printers, Creality sometimes leaves out the ability to view and manage 3D print jobs remotely over the Internet. Thankfully this is not the case with its new resin 3D printer, as it features a built-in Wi-Fi module and support for monitoring your printer from computers, tablets, and even smartphones.

“After the popularity of Ender-3 and CR-10 FDM 3D printers and long-term research accumulation in resin 3D printers, Creality is ready to initiate a new challenge. The latest LD-002R is believed to generate some serious buzz across the community for good reasons inherent to itself,” said George Deng, the R&D Engineer from Creality 3D.

Pricing and availability

The Creality Resin 3D Printer LD-002R launched today and an Amazon listing is already live. Unfortunately, the pricing is extremely bloated from the MSRP of $299. At such a low cost, Creality’s entry-level resin 3D printer is bound to capture the attention of many.

9to5Toys’ Take

Having spent quite a bit of time 3D printing over the last year, I have yet to try printing with resin. Considering the fact that I just purchased a monstrous unit to sit alongside my trusty FlashForge Finder, it is unlikely that I will be buying anything new for a while. That being said, Creality’s new resin 3D printer has certainly captured my attention given its entry-level price point. Here’s to hoping that the current Amazon listing drops significantly in price.

