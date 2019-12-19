The Rise of Skywalker fans should grab Funko Smuggler’s Bounty Boxes at $13

Amazon is offering Funko Star Wars Smuggler’s Bounty Boxes at $12.99 Prime shipped. Down from its $40 list price and around $30 going rate, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Offering two different themes, either Jabba’s Skiff or Dagobah, these boxes are a must for Star Wars fans. The Rise of Skywalker comes out tonight (if you didn’t already know), so this is a great way to show your fandom after the movie lets out. Plus, with a 4.3/5 star rating, and a name like Funko, you know these will be great additions to any collection.

Nomad Base Station

For more great Rise of Skywalker and Starwars merch, we have a handy guide available right here. Whether it’s books, LEGO, more Funkos, or something entirely different, it’s likely included in our roundup.

To further expand your Star Wars collection, LEGO Sith Trooper BrickHeadz are ‘must-have Rise of Skywalker collectibles’ according to our very own resident LEGO and Star Wars expert.

Funko Star Wars Smuggler’s Bounty Box features:

The December 2018 Star Wars smuggler’s bounty box contains pop! Vinyl’s of Lando in his Skiff disgueise and klaatu the Skiff guard, a Jabba the Hutt mystery Mini, Boba Fett luggage tag, and two toothpick holders featuring R2-D2 and Salacious Crumb

Now available for individual sale.

Different Star Wars characters featured in every bi-monthly box through smugglers bounty subscription on Amazon

Thoughtfully curated boxes by fans for fans

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!