DiscountMags is now offering a number of notable holiday magazine deals to cover all of your last-minute shopping needs. Ranging from titles like Wired and Men’s/Women’s Health, to GQ, Bon Appetit, Golfweek and more, the deals start below $5 per year. This is one gift that keeps on giving and you won’t have to worry about these digital subscriptions shipping on time for the big day. Everything in your cart can be sent to a different address with a gift note attached should you choose to do so. However, you’ll want to head below for even more deals from $3.75 or less.

Holiday Magazine Deals

Today’s DiscountMags holiday magazine deals are spread across a pair of sales as part of the company’s 12 Days of Deals event. You’ll find all of the best foodie and home goods-related mags right here and everything else, including Wired, Men’s Health and others, in the Gifts for Everyone sales event (scroll down passed the kids’ section). Everything starts at just below $5, are the lowest totals we can find and include free delivery every month. There are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees, and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags.

Amazon is also running its own one-day digital magazine sale right now. So if you prefer to do your reading on a Kindle device, you’ll definitely want to browse through its sale which starts at $1 for 3 months subs and about $3.75 on full year options. It has some great titles in it too including many of the options above. Just keep in mind that most are slightly less in physical form on DiscountMags today.

However, no matter what you do, be sure to take a quick look at yesterday’s Deals of the Week magazine sale. There are 4 titles in there at even lower prices than any of today’s holiday magazine deals. That includes Kiplinger’s Personal Finance, Reader’s Digest, Astronomy magazine. and Golf Digest starting from just $2.50 per year.

You’ll find loads of ideas and new releases in the Amazon First Reads December eBook freebies (Reg. $6) and our December Reading List. Not to mention the latest from ComiXology: Doctor Strange and Batman graphic novels from under $1.

Wired Magazine:

Holiday magazine deals: Wired magazine is a computer magazine devoted to readers who want to know more about that world. Every issue covers the newest and hottest electronic devices, giving readers an inside look at those devices before they hit the streets. From the hottest technologies to reviews of the best devices on the market, Wired magazine is a must-read publication for those interested in technology.

