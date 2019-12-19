Amazon offers Microsoft’s official Xbox One Chat Headset for $19.50 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Xbox One Chat Headset for $19.46 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked in more than a year. This headset plugs directly into the Xbox One Wireless Controller and features a “responsive microphone with adjustable boom.” Adding this to your gaming gear allows you to easily chat with friends online, arguably making the gameplay experience much better. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of reviewers.

Xbox fanboy feelings aside, you could opt for Sony’s Playstation 4 Mono Chat Earbud with Mic for $6. It works well on Xbox One controllers and is extremely compact, taking up much less space than the featured deal above.

Now that you’ve got a headset, it’s time to peruse today’s roundup of game deals. There you’ll find well over twenty titles on sale with highlights including Evil Within 2, Kingdom Hearts III, and more.

Microsoft Xbox One Chat Headset features:

Compatible with the original Xbox One Wireless controller

Chat privately with your friends while gaming in crystal-clear digital audio

Lightweight and comfortable for long gaming sessions

Responsive microphone with adjustable boom

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

