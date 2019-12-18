The iconic SNES Aladdin and Lion King games were re-released in a special bundle package this past summer. The infamously difficult platformers have garnered a cult following among vintage gaming enthusiasts over the years and are now available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 for $30. However, a pair of special edition releases with classic SNES and SEGA Genesis-style boxes are also now available for collectors. Hit the jump for more details.

SNES Lion King and Aladdin Editions for Switch

For those unfamiliar, the SNES Lion King and Aladdin games originally released back in the early to mid 90’s. While infamously difficult in spots, they are widely considered to be among the best platformers from the era and have both received a modern overhaul as part of the re-release. That includes 1080p visuals, the ability to skip past the difficult parts (“I just can’t wait to be king,” we are looking at you), a rewind mode and even rare demos of both titles.

While the standard versions were already available, Disney and publisher Nighthawk Entertainment are also offering up special boxed copies of the Nintendo Switch version of the remake as well.

Clamshell or Boxed?

There are two options: the SEGA Genesis-style Aladdin and The Lion King Retro Clamshell Edition and the the SNES-style Retro Box Edition. They are essentially the same outside of the variation in box type and feature all of the enhancements found in the standard version of the bundle.

The only thing these retro re-releases usually lack are the boxes and instruction manuals vintage-gamers cherish. These touches are all but completely lost among modern releases, but Nighthawk is putting a stop to that right now with the new boxed-versions of Aladdin and The Lion King. Along with the Clamshell or Boxed packaging, these special editions also ship with an exclusive poster as well as a full-color manual! Anyone looking to add this re-release to their collection will almost certainly appreciate the ability to neatly lineup the box spine alongside other vintage releases while the full-color manual is a nostalgic bonus at its finest.

The new Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King Retro Edition Clamshell and SNES-style boxed version are now available exclusively at Best Buy for $49.99 shipped with shipping in time for Christmas. You’ll certainly be able to score the SNES Lion King and Aladdin bundle for less via the standard release, but you won’t get a vintage box or manual to go with it.

