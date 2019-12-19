Holiday PS4/Xbox One console deals from $140 + PS Plus, Game Pass, and more

Kohl’s is now offering the PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console for $299.99 shipped with $60 in Kohl’s cash. Regularly $400 at Amazon and elsewhere, this is as much as $160 in savings with the included Kohl’s money. Just note you’ll have to use the Kohl’s cash towards a future purchase between December 25th, 2019 and January 5th, 2020. With the Black Friday deals behind us now, this is easily one of the best prices we can find. All things considered, outside of limited doorbuster offers, this is better than most of the Thanksgiving deals we tracked in terms of overall value. However, if the Kohl’s cash isn’t particularly valuable for you personally, you’ll want to head below for even more PlayStation 4 and Xbox One deals.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

PlayStation 4:

Xbox One Digital/S/X:

Here are all of today’s best game deals across all platforms and be sure to go claim your FREE Borderlands 3 DLC, GTA Online loot, and more from Twitch Prime today. But make sure you go check out our coverage of Microsoft’s next generation home console, the Xbox Series X.

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console:

Explore vivid game worlds with rich visuals and heightened graphics with this Sony PlayStation 4 1TB Pro Gaming console. PS4 Pro outputs gameplay to your 4K TV and is optimized to look stunningly sharp and detailed when played on a 4K TV. Turn on Boost Mode to give PS4 games access to the increased power of PS4 Pro

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!